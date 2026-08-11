No Centre’s reply yet on drought aid: Dr G Parameshwara

TUMAKURU: Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara, who also holds the revenue portfolio, has said that Karnataka was yet to receive a response to its earlier request for drought assistance from the Union Government.

“If the Centre refuses to release funds even after we submit a detailed report on the drought situation, what option do we have? We will have to protest and, if necessary, approach the courts,” Dr Parameshwara told reporters during his visit to drought-hit areas in Sira taluk of Tumakuru district.

He said that the State Government would first complete a detailed assessment in accordance with the Centre’s guidelines for declaring drought and submit a comprehensive report seeking assistance by the end of August.

He warned that Karnataka would be forced to take stronger measures if its demand for assistance was ignored.

“There are certain guidelines of the Union Government that have to be followed before drought can formally be declared. Once the reports are received, we will have a clear picture of the situation and initiate measures for crop-loss compensation,” he said.

Dr Parameshwara said drought conditions had intensified across the state owing to inadequate rainfall, with only the coastal and Malnad regions receiving some rain. In Tumakuru district, 10 taluks are facing drought conditions, while farmers in several areas are also struggling to secure drinking water. The Deputy CM said Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had entrusted ministers with the responsibility of reviewing the drought situation in different districts. He will inspect Sira, Pavagada, Madhugiri and Koratagere on Monday and visit Gubbi, Tiptur, Chikkanayakanahalli and Turuvekere on Tuesday before preparing the detailed assessment.

The state has already earmarked Rs 5 crore for drinking water arrangements in every district and Rs 1 crore for every Assembly constituency. In addition, Rs 329 crore has been kept available with Deputy Commissioners and Panchayat Development Officers across the State to meet emergency requirements.