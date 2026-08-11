No Centre’s reply yet on drought aid: Dr G Parameshwara

TUMAKURU: Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara, who also holds the revenue portfolio, has said that Karnataka was yet to receive a response to its earlier request for drought assistance from the Union Government.
“If the Centre refuses to release funds even after we submit a detailed report on the drought situation, what option do we have? We will have to protest and, if necessary, approach the courts,” Dr Parameshwara told reporters during his visit to drought-hit areas in Sira taluk of Tumakuru district.
He said that the State Government would first complete a detailed assessment in accordance with the Centre’s guidelines for declaring drought and submit a comprehensive report seeking assistance by the end of August.
He warned that Karnataka would be forced to take stronger measures if its demand for assistance was ignored.
“There are certain guidelines of the Union Government that have to be followed before drought can formally be declared. Once the reports are received, we will have a clear picture of the situation and initiate measures for crop-loss compensation,” he said.
Dr Parameshwara said drought conditions had intensified across the state owing to inadequate rainfall, with only the coastal and Malnad regions receiving some rain. In Tumakuru district, 10 taluks are facing drought conditions, while farmers in several areas are also struggling to secure drinking water. The Deputy CM said Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had entrusted ministers with the responsibility of reviewing the drought situation in different districts. He will inspect Sira, Pavagada, Madhugiri and Koratagere on Monday and visit Gubbi, Tiptur, Chikkanayakanahalli and Turuvekere on Tuesday before preparing the detailed assessment.
The state has already earmarked Rs 5 crore for drinking water arrangements in every district and Rs 1 crore for every Assembly constituency. In addition, Rs 329 crore has been kept available with Deputy Commissioners and Panchayat Development Officers across the State to meet emergency requirements.
Dr Parameshwara said the government was particularly concerned about the plight of farmers who had suffered crop losses and were yet to receive insurance compensation under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. “I have issued strict instructions to insurance companies to release the compensation without delay. Insurance companies have a responsibility to support farmers when they are in distress,” he said.
He questioned the credibility of the crop insurance mechanism if farmers who had paid premiums continued to be denied compensation.
DCM dismisses figures on Bangladeshi nationals
On allegations that 19 lakh Bangladeshi nationals were residing in Karnataka, including 4.5 lakh in Bengaluru, DCM Dr G Parameshwara, who held the home portfolio in the previous Siddaramaiah cabinet, dismissed the figures as politically motivated. He said such claims must be supported by credible data. “The Election Commission of India is conducting the SIR exercise. If its data establishes that there are 19 lakh Bangladeshi nationals, we will take action accordingly. One cannot simply throw around figures without any basis,” he said.