Tourism promotion projects lag despite Central funding

SHIVAMOGGA: Three tourism infrastructure projects in the state backed by the Centre have reported zero physical progress, while several other projects sanctioned under Central schemes have made only limited progress. The projects with zero physical progress are the development of Sri Renuka Yallamma Temple at Savadatti in Belagavi district, the development of Savadatti Yallammagudda and the development of Bidar as a heritage tourism destination.

The figures are part of a statement furnished by the Ministry of Tourism in response to a starred question from Davanagere MP Dr Prabha Mallikarjun in the Lok Sabha on the development of tourism circuits and destinations in the state. The Rs 18.37-crore Sri Renuka Yallamma Temple project, sanctioned under the Prashad scheme in 2024–25, envisages a pilgrim arrival centre, waiting areas, information centres, a cafeteria, a first-aid centre, sewage treatment plants, solar power plant, pathways and landscaping. The project has reported 0% physical progress.

Similarly, the Rs 25-crore project to develop Bidar as a heritage tourism destination under the Challenge-Based Destination Development scheme was sanctioned in 2025–26 and has also reported zero physical progress. The project includes a heritage walk, EV buggy shuttle, organised parking, drinking water kiosks, storytelling kiosks and heritage lighting. It also envisages a range of facilities at Papnash Lake, including toilets, food kiosks, a watch tower, souvenir shops, a children’s park, forest trail, a 1.5-km cycle track and zipline and rope-course facilities.

The third project, the development of Savadatti Yallammagudda in Belagavi, was sanctioned under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment scheme in 2024–25 at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore. The project includes a queue complex, parking for 300 cars, Anna Dasoha complex, interpretation centre, administrative block and command and control centre. Its reported physical progress is also 0%.