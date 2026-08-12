Bidadi land acquisition to proceed only with willing farmers, final notifications soon: CM Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said the government would issue final notifications for the land acquisition for the Bidadi Township project after discussions with officials concerned. He said land would be acquired only from willing farmers.

A delegation of farmers from Bidadi reportedly met DKS at Vidhana Soudha recently and explained the difficulties they were facing because of the ‘red-zone’ categorisation and urged the government to remove.

Reacting to the appeal, Shivakumar said hundreds of farmers met him and expressed their willingness to give up their lands once the final notification is issued. “They have said they are ready to accept part of the compensation in cash and the rest of it in the form of land. I will discuss the matter with the officials and issue final notifications for the villages where the process is pending. We will acquire land from those who voluntarily agree to give it. Nobody will be forced,” he said.

Responding to farmers opposing the padayatra, Shivakumar said, “I saw it. There were only a few farmers there. The rest of them were brought from constituencies in Mandya, Mysuru and Tumakuru districts. How can we say no to those who are protesting for political reasons?” he asked.

Shivakumar also questioned Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s stand on the issue, pointing out that around 1,000 acres of land was acquired during the previous BJP government, paying the farmers Rs 80 lakh as compensation. “Why did HDK not protest then? Let this issue be discussed in the Assembly session,” he said.