BJP can’t tolerate BCs, Dalits’ growth: Minister Nagendra

KOPPAL: Minister B Nagendra on Tuesday alleged that the BJP could not tolerate the growth of leaders from Backward Classes and the Dalit community.

Addressing reporters at Munirabad near here, he said, “We are bringing back the money that was siphoned off from Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited. The world knows how the money was misappropriated. The case is before the court. I will come out clean in the alleged scam. Keep watching, my work as a minister will receive appreciation from people across the state.”

“I will work under the guidance of the CM and the former CM,” he said. Reacting to some BJP leaders’ statements that they would not allow the Assembly to function till Nagendra is dropped from the cabinet, he said, “Their only aim is to suppress Dalits and BCs. We are ready to give them a fitting reply in the Assembly.

Our chief minister has already responded to them. It is the Opposition’s job to corner us, and let them do so. All members of the Cabinet will respond. We are committed to our party’s ideology of taking people from all communities together.”

“Whenever I travelled outside the state, I obtained permission. BJP leaders are unaware of it. I have not violated any rules. The court has granted a stay order in this case,” he said.