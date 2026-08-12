CM Shivakumar warns officials against corruption, urges ‘Team Karnataka’ approach

BENGALURU: Urging Karnataka government employees to work like “Team Karnataka’’, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has warned them against corruption and laxity. He said he would crack down on officials involved in double billing and making fake bills. He said there would be no compromise on corruption and that he would closely monitor the functioning of officials.

Addressing the gathering at an interactive programme with government employees on Tuesday, Shivakumar said that the CM, ministers and all officials are government servants. “We are Team Karnataka. Let us work together. Our goal should be to respond to people’s problems and work for their welfare,” he said.

He said only around 5.5 lakh government employees have the opportunity to directly serve the people of Karnataka and urged them to make the best use of the responsibility.

Shivakumar asked the officials to remain connected with people at the grassroots instead of confining themselves to headquarters. “If you remain at the headquarters and do not work, why have you been given this responsibility? Officials should reside in their respective taluks,” he said.

The CM also asked district in-charge ministers and legislators to conduct Praja Seva programmes once in every two weeks, particularly on the first and third Saturdays. It will be extended to panchayat and hobli levels, he said.

Shivakumar said that around 25 lakh e-Khatas had been issued in Bengaluru, and property records were being provided free of cost to people in rural areas. Providing property documents at people’s doorsteps without bribes has been made possible by this government, the CM said.