CM Shivakumar’s cabinet inducts 19 ministers as Congress high command clears portfolios

BENGALURU: With hours to go before the joint legislature’s monsoon session, the Congress high command has reportedly cleared the allocation of portfolios to the 19 ministers inducted into Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s cabinet, ending the prolonged uncertainty over department distribution.

But the final list has not reached the Lok Bhavan for approval and notification.

Shivakumar met his spiritual guru, Sri Karivrushabha Deshikendra Swamiji of Kadaaiddeshwara Mutt, who had arrived at a devotee's residence in Bengaluru seeking his blessings. He is likely to make some changes in the portfolios, even as it's being finalised by and large, before sending the final list to the Raj Bhavan.

However, the issue of women’s representation in the cabinet remains unresolved, with the cabinet continuing without a woman minister. The decision to accommodate a woman legislator has reportedly been kept on hold, with sources indicating the issue could be taken up after the 10-day legislature session. The demand for the induction of Vijayanagar MLA M. Krishnappa, who is unhappy over his exclusion, has also been kept in abeyance.

The allocation of portfolios is an urgent issue ahead of the monsoon session, which begins on August 13. Initial reports suggest that the proposed distribution of portfolios covers 11 ministers who were inducted during the cabinet expansion and sworn in on August 3.

Those who have reportedly not been allotted the portfolios include former chief minister Siddaramiah's son MLC Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Arasikere MLA K. M. Shivalinge Gowda, Challakere MLA T. Raghumurthy, Ballari Rural MLA B. Nagendra, Malavalli MLA P. M. Narendraswamy, Chamarajanagar MLA Puttarangashetty, Haveri MLA Rudrappa Lamani and Bagalkote MLA Vijayanand Kashyapanavar.