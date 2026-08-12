CM Shivakumar’s cabinet inducts 19 ministers as Congress high command clears portfolios

BENGALURU: With hours to go before the joint legislature’s monsoon session, the Congress high command has reportedly cleared the allocation of portfolios to the 19 ministers inducted into Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s cabinet, ending the prolonged uncertainty over department distribution.
But the final list has not reached the Lok Bhavan for approval and notification.
Shivakumar met his spiritual guru, Sri Karivrushabha Deshikendra Swamiji of Kadaaiddeshwara Mutt, who had arrived at a devotee's residence in Bengaluru seeking his blessings. He is likely to make some changes in the portfolios, even as it's being finalised by and large, before sending the final list to the Raj Bhavan.
However, the issue of women’s representation in the cabinet remains unresolved, with the cabinet continuing without a woman minister. The decision to accommodate a woman legislator has reportedly been kept on hold, with sources indicating the issue could be taken up after the 10-day legislature session. The demand for the induction of Vijayanagar MLA M. Krishnappa, who is unhappy over his exclusion, has also been kept in abeyance.
The allocation of portfolios is an urgent issue ahead of the monsoon session, which begins on August 13. Initial reports suggest that the proposed distribution of portfolios covers 11 ministers who were inducted during the cabinet expansion and sworn in on August 3.
Those who have reportedly not been allotted the portfolios include former chief minister Siddaramiah's son MLC Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Arasikere MLA K. M. Shivalinge Gowda, Challakere MLA T. Raghumurthy, Ballari Rural MLA B. Nagendra, Malavalli MLA P. M. Narendraswamy, Chamarajanagar MLA Puttarangashetty, Haveri MLA Rudrappa Lamani and Bagalkote MLA Vijayanand Kashyapanavar.
By evening, they may be allocated the portfolios, according to sources.
The delay in allocating portfolios to some of the newly inducted ministers had triggered speculation that the chief minister was considering a minor reshuffle by dropping one or two existing ministers to accommodate and placate disgruntled legislators, particularly Vijayanagar MLA M. Krishnappa and Byadagi MLA Basavaraj Shivannanavar, who are believed to enjoy the backing of Siddaramaiah.
The final list of portfolios is likely to be forwarded to Lok Bhavan for formal approval and notification. The decision follows several rounds of discussions between Shivakumar, senior Congress leaders in the state and the party high command.
Shivakumar had discussed the issue with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC general secretary (organisation) K. C. Venugopal and Karnataka Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, pressing for an early resolution before the legislature session. The high command is also understood to have obtained the approval of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi before giving a nod.
According to the proposed allocation, N. Cheluvarayaswamy is likely to return to the Agriculture portfolio, which he held in the previous Siddaramaiah cabinet.
K. H. Muniyappa, who earlier held the Food and Civil Supplies Department, is expected to be given Social Welfare, a portfolio he had reportedly sought.
Mayakonda MLA K. Basavanthappa is likely to be entrusted with Fisheries and Ports, while Davanagere North MLA S. S. Mallikarjun is expected to get Mines and Geology, a department he had handled previously.
Shivaraj Tangadagi is likely to be given Kannada and Culture, while Magadi MLC H. C. Balakrishna may get Minor Irrigation. Laxman Savadi is expected to be allotted Cooperation.
Among the other proposed allocations, Assembly Speaker U. T. Khader is likely to be given the additional responsibility of Minority Welfare. Jewargi MLA Ajay Singh is expected to get Forests, while Madhu Bangarappa is likely to return to Primary Education and Santosh Lad to Labour Welfare—both portfolios they had held during the previous Siddaramaiah government.
Rizwan Arshad is expected to be given Food and Civil Supplies.
The portfolio exercise had triggered intense lobbying within the ruling Congress, with newly inducted ministers seeking departments of their choice while the leadership attempted to balance regional, caste and political considerations.
The high command’s approval is expected to clear the way for the new ministers to assume charge of their respective departments ahead of the legislature session.
The allocation will become official only after the chief minister formally forwards the list and Lok Bhavan issues the notification, which is expected by Wednesday evening.