India must speed up defence production to match global powers: DRDO official

BENGALURU: India’s defence ecosystem, comprising both the public and private sectors, must significantly ramp up production speed and efficiency to come closer to the standards set by global military powers, said Dr BK Das, Director General, Electronics and Communication Systems (ECS), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), on Tuesday.

Speaking at NETRA, a national seminar on electronic warfare and mission-critical system design, he said India must accelerate product development and scale up production to keep pace with global technology cycles.

“If we want to stay updated with global technology cycles, we have to release products faster. Products also have to be produced at scale, in significant numbers. Our country needs to heavily cut down on production times. We take a decade to deploy a technology, by which time it has become long obsolete. We have to think and improvise ten years ahead while designing and conceptualising. Warfare is going to shift to space, not land or air anymore,” Das said.

The three-day seminar brings together representatives from the Indian armed forces, DRDO, defence public sector undertakings, academia and the private defence sector to deliberate on emerging technologies and engineering approaches. It focuses on electronic warfare, digital twins, radar, radio frequency (RF) systems, mission-critical systems and digital engineering.

This year, special emphasis is being placed on integrating advanced modelling, simulation, digital engineering and intelligent systems to accelerate the design, development, validation and deployment of mission-critical capabilities.

A hands-on workshop is scheduled for August 13 to provide participants with practical exposure to contemporary tools, technologies and engineering methodologies relevant to defence applications.