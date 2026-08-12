KAMS withdraws school closure call, asks schools to spread awareness on Cauvery row

BENGALURU: In the wake of Kannada organisations calling for Karnataka Bandh on Thursday over the Cauvery row, the Karnataka Associated Managements of Schools (KAMS) withdrew on Tuesday its earlier call to close schools in the state. KAMS cited the loss of academic days and the current shortage of staff at schools - especially those that cater to children with special needs - due to the ongoing SIR as the reasons for repealing the initial call.

“At the same time, KAMS expresses its moral and peaceful support for the cause of protecting Karnataka’s legitimate interests in the Cauvery water dispute. As a symbolic gesture of solidarity, school management representatives, teaching staff and non-teaching staff may wear a black ribbon or black strip on the day of the bandh, without disrupting academic activities,” KAMS stated.

KAMS advised its member schools to use the occasion as an educational opportunity instead, with school authorities being asked to provide students with age-appropriate and factual awareness about the dispute, including material on “Karnataka’s dependence on Cauvery water for drinking, agriculture and livelihoods; the difficulties faced during years of inadequate rainfall and water scarcity; the reasons behind Karnataka’s concerns and its efforts to protect the interests of its people; the importance of constitutional processes, judicial decisions, cooperation between states and peaceful democratic expression; and the need for responsible water conservation and sustainable water management.”

KAMS left the final call to schools asking authorities to take stock of their respective local situations, and depending on the conditions, declare a holiday or not.