Karnataka bans sale, distribution of tobacco and nicotine products for one year

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has prohibited the sale and distribution of products containing tobacco and nicotine, including gutkha and pan masala, across the state for one year.
The Department of Food Safety and Drugs Administration issued a notification on August 10 under Section 30(2)(a) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and Regulation 2.3.4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations, 2011.
“Under the powers conferred by Section 30(2)(a) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and Regulation 2.3.4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations, 2011, the Department of Food Safety and Drugs Administration has issued a Government Notification dated 10-08-2026,” Srinivas K, Commissioner, Department of Food Safety and Drugs Administration, said in a statement.
The department has also intensified enforcement measures against the manufacture, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of prohibited tobacco and nicotine products. Special inspections are being conducted by Food Safety Officers across the state.
The notification will remain in force for one year from the date of issuance. The department said the measures had been taken in the interest of public health.
It has also appealed to the public to report the manufacture, sale or distribution of prohibited tobacco and nicotine products to the concerned authorities and cooperate with efforts to build a healthy and addiction-free Karnataka.