Karnataka bans sale, distribution of tobacco and nicotine products for one year

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has prohibited the sale and distribution of products containing tobacco and nicotine, including gutkha and pan masala, across the state for one year.

The Department of Food Safety and Drugs Administration issued a notification on August 10 under Section 30(2)(a) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and Regulation 2.3.4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations, 2011.

“Under the powers conferred by Section 30(2)(a) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and Regulation 2.3.4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations, 2011, the Department of Food Safety and Drugs Administration has issued a Government Notification dated 10-08-2026,” Srinivas K, Commissioner, Department of Food Safety and Drugs Administration, said in a statement.