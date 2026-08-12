Karnataka daily wage labourers’ land protest crosses 100 days amid rain, no solution in sight

MADIKERI: Amidst rains and harsh weather, nearly 200 families of daily wage labourers are continuing their agitation demanding land from the state government.

Their stir on Monday crossed the 100-day mark, without any solution in sight. The protest began on May 2 under the leadership of the Karnataka Rajya Bahujana Karmikara Sangha.

The families from Kushalnagar and Somwarpet taluks, including women and children, started the indefinite protest, demanding land from the 29 acres of Paisari land in Kumburu village under the Madapura Grama Panchayat.

The issue centres on Survey No. 125/1 where two acres out of the 29 acres were marked for the housing initiative for the homeless in the district.

The protest was launched after the daily wagers alleged that this reserved land had recently been encroached upon.

Even after Madikeri MLA Dr Mantar Gowda, the tahasildar and officials from the forest department visited the spot and assured that they would address the issue, the protestors decided to continue their struggle until the officials concerned handed over to them the rights to the land.