Lokayukta raids Karnataka treasuries over corruption complaints

BENGALURU: In view of frequent complaints about the alleged corruption in the treasury department in the release of various bills, the teams of Lokayukta Justice B S Patil and Upa Lokayuktas Justice K N Phaneendra and Justice B Veerappa paid surprise visits to the offices on Tuesday.

Justice Patil visited the State Huzoor Treasury at KR Circle; Justice Phaneendra visited the KGID Treasury at VV Tower; Justice Veerappa visited the treasury offices at Malleshwaram, Yelahanka and Doddaballapur town; and Lokayukta ADGP Manish Kharbikar visited the Bengaluru city treasury office at Kandaya Bhavan.

Justice Veerappa, along with his secretary Aravind NV, who is Deputy Registrar of Enquiries-1, visited the District Treasury Office at Doddaballapur town in Bengaluru rural district. It was found that Prabhavathi S, Deputy Director of Treasury, declared Rs 1,500 was with her in the cash register. When her drawer was checked, an unclaimed amount of Rs 1.2 lakh was found, and Rs 15,000 was also found in her purse.

When Justice Veerappa questioned her, she did not give a proper reply which prima facie is a dereliction of duty. It was also found that only 14 staffers were present out of a total of 24, and four staffers wore casual wear with jeans; two staffers did not mark attendance. The staffers did not wear the ID cards, and no CCTVs were installed in the office.