Rs 4.65 crore theme park transforms unused space at Bengaluru's HBR Layout

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and Tourism Minister K J George inaugurated the Rs 4.65-crore Kuvempu Theme Park at HBR Layout in Sarvagnanagar Assembly constituency on Tuesday. The park was developed by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd (KPTCL) under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

“KPTCL has opened up its own property for the people of the constituency and with the corporation’s support, a place that was earlier covered with bushes and vegetation has now been transformed into an excellent park,” Byre Gowda said. He added that the park would develop into a community activity centre for everyone, from children to senior citizens.

“This space will play an important role in making Bengaluru more beautiful,” he said. The theme park has transformed an area of 1,500 sqm into a green zone, featuring a 700-metre walking track, an open-air theatre with seating for 100 people, a drinking water facility, toilets, a flagpole, a gazebo for relaxation and space for a Nandini milk outlet and a HOPCOMS store.

The park also has children’s play and open-gym equipment, stone benches, special varieties of plants and a well-equipped lighting system.