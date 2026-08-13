After fight over son’s accident, couple ends life in Karnataka

SHIRWADA(UTTARA KANNADA): In a horrific tragedy, parents who fought blaming each other for the accident of their son committed suicide, leaving the teenager an orphan at Shirwada, on the outskirts of Karwar.

Vijaya Vaddar (36) hanged herself on Sunday, while the body of her husband Venkatesh Vaddar (38), who jumped into Alvewada–Kodibagh backwaters, was fished out on Tuesday.

According to relatives, their son sustained a head injury while riding a motorbike with his friend. He was rushed to the Karwar Institute of Medical Sciences, where doctors performed a minor surgery, saying another procedure has to be done when he turns 18.

Venkatesh, who was not in town, returned hearing that his son met with an accident, and blamed Vijaya for not taking care of their son. Vijaya, who was already depressed over their son’s accident, hanged herself, the police said.

The relatives blamed Venkatesh for Vijaya’s suicide. He left the hospital, saying he would meet the same fate as his wife. On Tuesday, some people found a body floating in the waters of Alvewada–Kodibagh backwaters, which was later identified as that of Venkatesh.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)