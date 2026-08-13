Four Jain sculptures in Ballari field, proof of religious history in Karnataka

The researchers undertook fieldwork after noticing references to the Nandas and Mauryas on the inscription. During the survey, they discovered the four Jain sculptures, indicating the possible presence and influence of Jain religious traditions in the area.

The sculptures depict Jain figures seated in Padmasana under a three-tiered canopy, representing the Sallekhana vow. Images of the Sun and Moon are carved on either side, while figures of a cow and sword appear at the base. The iconography is believed to convey a warning against damaging the sculptures.

One sculpture is around seven feet high and three feet wide, though part of it has been damaged. The remaining three sculptures are approximately five feet high and three feet wide. All four have been carved from granite. Interestingly, villagers have been worshipping the sculptures under different names.

One is known as Veerabhadra, while the others are called Khajapir, Dodda Sankramma and Sanna Sankramma. Dr Govind, Senior Grade Assistant Professor in the Department of Kannada Literary Studies, and a team member said the sculptures do not bear any inscriptions. However, their iconography and artistic features clearly establish their Jain association.

Prof Thippeswamy said a detailed study and archaeological excavation by the departments concerned could reveal further evidence about the spread of Jainism and its patronage in the region.