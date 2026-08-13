Four Jain sculptures in Ballari field, proof of religious history in Karnataka

BALLARI: Four granite sculptures of Jain figures, depicting the Sallekhana vow, have been discovered in the agricultural fields on the outskirts of Kolaru village, around 18 km from Ballari, by the Vijayanagara Empire Research Team, providing fresh evidence of the region’s Jain religious and cultural heritage.
The sculptures were found in the southeast, northeast, southwest and northwest directions of the agricultural land by a team led by Prof H Thippeswamy, Director of the Postgraduate Centre of Vijayanagara Sri Krishnadevaraya University, along with Dr Govind, Dr Krishnegowda and researchers Dada Khalandar, Ismail Siddiqui, Ashok Nayak Diddigi, K Shivaramappa and Bandri Papayya. Local advocate K Lakshman and Mallikarjuna assisted the team during the field study.
The discovery assumes significance as Kolaru has several historical remains, including inscriptions found at the Suryanarayana Temple and other locations in the village. A large stone inscription at the temple contains 103 lines and is written in Kannada script in Sanskrit. It is associated with Immadi Bhimarasa, a feudatory during the reign of Chalukya Jagadekamalla.
The researchers undertook fieldwork after noticing references to the Nandas and Mauryas on the inscription. During the survey, they discovered the four Jain sculptures, indicating the possible presence and influence of Jain religious traditions in the area.
The sculptures depict Jain figures seated in Padmasana under a three-tiered canopy, representing the Sallekhana vow. Images of the Sun and Moon are carved on either side, while figures of a cow and sword appear at the base. The iconography is believed to convey a warning against damaging the sculptures.
One sculpture is around seven feet high and three feet wide, though part of it has been damaged. The remaining three sculptures are approximately five feet high and three feet wide. All four have been carved from granite. Interestingly, villagers have been worshipping the sculptures under different names.
One is known as Veerabhadra, while the others are called Khajapir, Dodda Sankramma and Sanna Sankramma. Dr Govind, Senior Grade Assistant Professor in the Department of Kannada Literary Studies, and a team member said the sculptures do not bear any inscriptions. However, their iconography and artistic features clearly establish their Jain association.
Prof Thippeswamy said a detailed study and archaeological excavation by the departments concerned could reveal further evidence about the spread of Jainism and its patronage in the region.