Government teacher suspended for derogatory post against minister in Karnataka

VIJAYAPURA: A government school teacher has been suspended for allegedly sharing a derogatory message on social media against newly appointed Minister Vijayananda Kashappanavar.

The suspended teacher has been identified as Anand Kembhavi, working at Karnataka Public School in Hiremasali village of Indi taluk.

According to the complaint, Kembhavi allegedly used a photograph of Kashappanavar taking the oath as a minister following the recent Cabinet expansion and circulated derogatory and abusive remarks about him through WhatsApp, including a comment questioning the minister’s ability to speak Kannada.

The incident sparked outrage among residents, mainly the followers of the Minister. They reportedly approached the Indi Block Education Officer (BEO) and sought strict action against the teacher, stating that such conduct was inappropriate for a person holding a responsible position in a government educational institution.

Acting on the complaint and the recommendation report submitted by the Indi BEO, Deputy Director of Public Instruction Manjunath Guledagudd issued an order suspending Kembhavi from service with immediate effect.