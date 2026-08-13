Karnataka bandh today over Cauvery water release, Mekedatu and Mahadayi projects

BENGALURU: The pro-Kannada outfit ‘Kannada Okkuta’ has called for a state-wide bandh on Wednesday over the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu and other irrigation-related projects.
Meanwhile, several organisations and associations, including the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, led by Praveen Shetty and TA Narayana Gowda, have extended only their moral support for the bandh.
The bandh will be observed from 6 am to 6 pm across the state, demanding stronger action on the Cauvery issue and the long-pending Mekedatu, Mahadayi and Kalasa-Banduri projects, said ‘Kannada Okkuta’ president Vatal Nagaraj.
Hospitals, govt offices to remain open
Hospitals, medical shops, government offices and schools will continue to function. The Ola-Uber Drivers and Owners Association, Karnataka State Auto and Taxi Federation, Adarsh Auto Union, Road Transportation Corporation’s union and Hotel Associations have also extended moral support to the bandh.
The Karnataka Associated Management of Schools, which had earlier supported the bandh, has now decided to extend only moral support, citing the disruption of academic activities due to teachers being deputed for the SIR exercise.
Several members and presidents of various organisations said they would not participate in the bandh. Some pointed to the ongoing rains. Some also expressed concern over the lack of unity among Kannada organisations.
The Bengaluru City Police have made security arrangements across the state capital ahead of the bandh and urged citizens to continue their daily activities without fear. Police said schools and colleges, offices, shops, commercial establishments and public transport are expected to function normally.
The police also appealed to organisations and the public to ensure the bandh remains peaceful and warned against forcing anyone to participate, shutting establishments, blocking roads or disrupting essential services. Violence, threats, property damage and obstruction of traffic will invite strict legal action, they said. Adequate police deployment, patrolling and security measures have been put in place at sensitive locations.
Meanwhile, some farmers’ organisations have also extended their support for the bandh.
Future course after SC hearing, says Ramalinga
Minister Ramalinga Reddy, who held the water resources portfolio till Wednesday, said that Karnataka will decide its future course of action on the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) directive to release water to Tamil Nadu based on the outcome of the next Supreme Court hearing.