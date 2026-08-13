Karnataka bandh today over Cauvery water release, Mekedatu and Mahadayi projects

BENGALURU: The pro-Kannada outfit ‘Kannada Okkuta’ has called for a state-wide bandh on Wednesday over the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu and other irrigation-related projects.

Meanwhile, several organisations and associations, including the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, led by Praveen Shetty and TA Narayana Gowda, have extended only their moral support for the bandh.

The bandh will be observed from 6 am to 6 pm across the state, demanding stronger action on the Cauvery issue and the long-pending Mekedatu, Mahadayi and Kalasa-Banduri projects, said ‘Kannada Okkuta’ president Vatal Nagaraj.

Hospitals, govt offices to remain open

Hospitals, medical shops, government offices and schools will continue to function. The Ola-Uber Drivers and Owners Association, Karnataka State Auto and Taxi Federation, Adarsh Auto Union, Road Transportation Corporation’s union and Hotel Associations have also extended moral support to the bandh.

The Karnataka Associated Management of Schools, which had earlier supported the bandh, has now decided to extend only moral support, citing the disruption of academic activities due to teachers being deputed for the SIR exercise.