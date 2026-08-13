Karnataka food safety drive flags expired food, hygiene violations at Vidhana Soudha eateries

BENGALURU: The Food Safety Division of the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department has intensified inspections across food establishments in the city, with special drives on August 11 and 12 flagging violations ranging from mislabelling and licensing issues to expired food and unhygienic conditions.

On August 12, the department conducted inspections at hotels and food establishments located within Arogya Soudha, Vidhana Soudha, Legislators’ Home, Vikasa Soudha and the MS Building. Officials examined food quality, labelling, storage, hygiene and food-handling practices.

At a canteen within the premises, 500 grams each of expired suji rava and coconut powder were seized.

A Nandini parlour was found violating labelling requirements and was issued an advisory notice. Four hotels inspected on the premises were also found to have various deficiencies and were issued advisory notices.

At Mallige Hotel, unhygienic conditions, including cockroaches on the premises found. Another hotel was issued an advisory notice after officials found unhygienic conditions. At the MS Building, a hotel was found operating under unhygienic conditions and was subsequently closed.

On August 11, officials inspected the Hyperpure by Zomato warehouse at Sakalawara in Bengaluru Urban district, a major supplier to several hotels. 146 kg of chicken was found without the manufacturer’s FSSAI licence number, while 40 kg of garlic was linked to a manufacturer whose FSSAI licence was not in force.

Officials also detected mislabelling in 300 kg of packed rice, 20 kg of dry fruits and 15 kg of masala. Further, 10 kg of imported radish pickle was found stored without refrigeration.

A total of 40 samples were collected from the Hyperpure unit, including five legal samples and 35 survey samples.