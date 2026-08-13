Karnataka SIR: 2.41 lakh rollbacks recorded as ASDDO voter list shrinks to 1.09 crore

BENGALURU: The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karnataka, said that since August 5, there have been 2,41,082 rollbacks during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR). Most of these belonged to permanently shifted category (95,037), followed by absent (85,267) and others (80,492).

V Anbukkumar, the CEO, said that as on August 12, 1,08,75,304 electors are listed under Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate and Others (ASDDO) category. On August 5, it was 1,11,16,386 electors.

“Citizens should only check the CEO Karnataka website for the ASDDO list. It was last updated on August 11 and will be updated on August 15 and 17 (the last date of the house-to-house verification date). Action will be taken against private websites detailing electoral data,” he told the media on Wednesday.

The ASDDO list has been published in related election offices, panchayat offices and DEO offices. The list has also been shared with registered political parties and Booth Level Agents (BLAs) for verifications, he said.

Information of 4,45,57,010 (80.38%) electors has been digitized and included in the rolls, while the remaining 19.62% (1,08,75,304) are listed in ASDDO of the total 5,54,32,314 electors in Karnataka. Of the total ASDDO electors, 15,48,757 were listed as absent, 65,73,976 under permanently shifted category, 16,36,673 as dead, 7,01,412 as already enrolled/duplicate and 4,14,486 as others or not willing to sign the forms.