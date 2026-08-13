Karnataka to decide future course on Cauvery issue after SC hearing

BENGALURU/NEW DELHI: Minister Ramalinga Reddy, who held the water resources portfolio till Wednesday, said that Karnataka will decide its future course of action on the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) directive to release water to Tamil Nadu based on the outcome of the next Supreme Court hearing.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Reddy said he had discussed the issue with Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and the concerned officials on Wednesday morning.

“The CM has consulted legal experts too. The meetings of the Cauvery Water Regulation Authority and CWMA were held on Tuesday. Both have directed Karnataka to release 12,000 cusecs of water. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has approached the Supreme Court, and we will take our next decision based on the court’s order,” Reddy said.

According to Reddy, Karnataka has around 76tmcft of water at present. But releasing 12,000 cusecs of water is not favourable to the state, he said. “On the other side, Tamil Nadu’s Bhavani and Mettur dams have sufficient water. Tamil Nadu also has good groundwater availability and the northeast monsoon will begin there soon. Around 10tmcft has already flown to Tamil Nadu since July 29,” he added.

Responding to Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who criticised the State Government, Reddy said Karnataka has strongly presented its case before the authorities. “If Kumaraswamy wants to discuss the issue, let him come. He can send anyone he wants.

We are ready to discuss the matter with him,” Reddy said, adding that the government has protected the interests of Karnataka farmers. “People may make political statements, but we do not need to be bothered by them. As Union Ministers, they could have taken steps to resolve Karnataka’s irrigation problems at the Centre,” he said.