Make online banking systems robust to avoid misuse by fraudsters: Karnataka HC

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court asked banks to strive to make their online banking systems robust, leaving no room for fraudsters to gain control or easy access.

A division bench of Justice DK Singh and Justice TM Nadaf passed the order while dismissing the petition filed by the State Bank of India (SBI) challenging the order dated April 15, 2026, passed by the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC), which directed it to pay Rs 1.99 lakh to a customer, Pradosh Kumar Banerjee, 70, whose money was withdrawn fraudulently from his account in a bank at CV Raman Nagar branch in the city.

“The money involved in the banking sector is the public money, and the banks are accountable to the public, and any failure would not only affect the particular customer of the bank, but also the entire economy of the country and trust of the people with the bank”, the court observed.

The complainant is an SBI customer.

On July 19, 2022, he noticed that under an unauthorised transaction, a sum of Rs 1.99 lakh was debited from his account as well as a sum of Rs 25,000.