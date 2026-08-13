Protests continue in Cauvery heartland

MYSURU: Farmers continued their protests in Mysuru on Wednesday opposing the order to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, expressing strong resentment over the decision at a time when Karnataka itself is facing water requirements.

The protest, organised by the Karnataka Farmers’ Associations, saw farmers attempting to lay siege to the Cauvery Command Area Development Authority (CADA) office in Mysuru. Raising slogans against the State Government and the Mysuru district administration, the protesters demanded that no water be released to Tamil Nadu under any circumstances.

“Even our tanks and lakes do not have sufficient water, and there is a shortage of water for livestock. Releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu when Karnataka needs it is unfair,” a farmer said.

The protesters questioned officials at the CADA office and demanded answers on the decision to release water. They insisted that an irrigation department officer come to the spot and address their concerns. The farmers continued their protest by sitting inside the office premises and raising slogans.

Meanwhile, members of the Cauvery Kriya Samithi also staged a protest in Mysuru and blocked Ashoka Road, disrupting traffic for some time.