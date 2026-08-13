Single-window panel approves 83 projects worth Rs 6,253 crore in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC), chaired by Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil, met on Wednesday and approved 83 industrial projects, including 69 outside Bengaluru, with a total investment of Rs 6,252.86 crore. The projects are expected to create employment opportunities for more than 30,054 people across the state.

Patil said 24 projects involving investments of more than Rs 50 crore each account for a total investment of Rs 4,702.99 crore and are expected to generate 25,170 jobs.

Another 57 projects, with investments ranging from Rs 15 crore to Rs 50 crore, will bring in Rs 1,291.87 crore and create 4,884 jobs. The Minister said the approved projects cover a diverse range of sectors, including integrated industrial parks, aerospace and defence manufacturing, food processing, IT services and renewable energy.

Among the notable approvals are Jaswin Ventures Private Limited (Bengaluru), which will establish an Integrated Industrial Park and Mixed-Use Township in Doddaballapura taluk, Bengaluru Rural district, with an investment of Rs 475 crore and is expected to create 12,000 jobs; and Jampana Construction Private Limited, which will develop an Integrated Industrial Park comprising warehousing, logistics, and residential and commercial spaces in Doddaballapura taluk, Bengaluru Rural, with an investment of Rs 465 crore and 2,500 jobs.