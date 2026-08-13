Surprise visit unearths e-bribes, one from Lokayukta’s pilot driver

BENGALURU: In a rare instance, a surprise visit by a Lokayukta team to treasuries of the state government revealed that Krishna, a first division assistant attached to Huzoor Treasury, received a Rs 3,000 bribe from the driver of the pilot vehicle of Lokayukta Justice BS Patil.

Surprisingly, the accused Krishna was caught by a team of officials led by Lokayukta Justice Patil when his digital wallet was checked. He allegedly received Rs 3,000 from the Lokayukta pilot vehicle’s driver attached to the City Armed Reserve through PhonePay.

The bribe was taken to approve the loan application submitted by the driver under the National Pension Scheme. This is one of the findings of the Lokayukta’s visit to the state Huzoor Treasury at KR Circle in the city on Tuesday, following complaints received over corruption.

During the visit, the Lokayukta found several money transactions in the digital wallets of Joint Director Munireddy BM, Assistant Director Shivaram, FDAs Krishna, Aditya A, Sathyappa Naduvinakeri and Varshini, for which they have not given a proper explanation.

The bribe received from the Lokayukta pilot vehicle driver was also found. The Lokayukta directed the police inspector to give a detailed report after going through the bank accounts. Apart from Justice Patil, Upa Lokayuktas Justice KN Phaneendra and Justice B Veerappa also visited several treasury offices in the city and rural districts of Bengaluru.