Vande Bharat trial run begins on Shiradi Ghat

HASSAN: A trial run of the Vande Bharat between Sakleshpur and Kukke Subramanya Junction through the Shiradi Ghat section was successfully conducted on Wednesday.

The train is fitted with an automatic emergency braking system designed to help maintain control while negotiating curves in the ghat section. The Vande Bharat service connecting Bengaluru and Madgaon via Mangaluru is expected to boost commercial activities and tourism, particularly in Hassan and Dakshina Kannada districts.

A technical team comprising South Western Railway engineers inspected the track and monitored the train’s performance and speed through the ghat section. The route includes 52 tunnels with sharp curves considered a major challenge for loco pilots.

Sakleshpur MLA Cement Manju, who flagged off the trial run at Sakleshpur Junction, said Vande Bharat was a matter of pride for India and urged railway authorities to overcome any hurdles and commence passenger services at the earliest. Locals have urged the Railway Ministry to introduce regular Vande Bharat services between Bengaluru and Mangaluru in the interest of commuters.