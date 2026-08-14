Bengaluru gears up for Freedom Habba, 18,000 register for event

BENGALURU: All arrangements have been made for the Freedom Habba to be held in Bengaluru on August 15, said Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao on Thursday. Addressing the media, Rao said the event is being organised for the public in front of Vidhana Soudha and all arrangements have been made. Several programmes will be organised with the objective of enabling citizens to celebrate Independence Day, he said.
A colourful Independence Day parade, featuring around 25 contingents/art troupes representing India’s diverse cultures, regions of Karnataka and various professions, will be held. It will feature folk performances, music and cultural programmes.
A children’s mela will create awareness about India’s freedom struggle while making learning an enjoyable experience. “A tour of Vidhana Soudha will be organised for children. Groups of 20-25 people will be taken on a 15-minute guided tour,” he said and added that India’s cultural diversity will be celebrated through musical performances in Kannada and other Indian languages. An evening concert will conclude with a mass singing performance by the public.
More than 120 stalls featuring lifestyle products, handicrafts, organic clothing, toys, textiles, food and other products will be set up along Ambedkar Veedhi and will remain open throughout the day.
nine-section Freedom Journey showcasing different stages of India’s freedom struggle will be organised. Near the Mahatma Gandhi statue, visitors will also have an opportunity to experience a ‘Walking Museum - India’s Freedom Journey’.
Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh said around 18,000 citizens have already registered for the Freedom Habba, and only registered persons will be allowed entry to the event. A QR code-based entry system has been put in place, with only one person permitted per QR code.
“To ensure that no untoward incidents occur during the Freedom Habba, more than 3,000 police personnel, including Civil Police and KSRP personnel, will be deployed. Those entering Vidhana Soudha will be provided with colour-coded tags,” he said.
The police commissioner also added that on the day of the event, Ambedkar Veedhi will be completely closed to traffic from 11 am.
A day at the HABBA
Entry and exit to the event will be only through the GPO Circle, KR Circle and Cubbon Park (High Court Gate) routes. A total of 18 entry points have been established
Children below 12 years of age do not need to register. Special care will be taken of senior citizens and persons with disabilities
Visitors must carry a valid identity card for entry into Vidhana Soudha. Those without an identity card will not be permitted entry
LED screens will be installed on Vidhana Soudha premises, enabling the public to watch the programme from different locations
A total of 80 bio-toilets will be available across the event venue. Of these, 30 will be located inside Vidhana Soudha and 50 outside
Drinking-water distribution counters will be set up at key locations
“May I Help You?” volunteers, identifiable by designated T-shirts, will be deployed throughout the venue
Metro and bus services will be available after the event
Lok Bhavan open to public from Aug 16-18
Bengaluru: The Lok Bhavan will be open to the public from August 16 to 18 between 5.30 pm and 7.30 pm as part of Independence Day celebrations. Visitors will be allowed only to designated areas along a prescribed route and they must carry a valid government-issued identity card. According to a press release, all visitors will have to undergo mandatory security screening and frisking, and should follow the instructions of security personnel. Private vehicles and taxis will not be allowed inside the Lok Bhavan premises. The release said the visitors should not carry bags and backpacks, food, tobacco products, cigarettes, alcohol, professional cameras, video cameras, laptops and other electronic or electrical devices. Sharp and metallic objects, matchboxes, lighters, inflammable materials, and arms and ammunition are also not allowed. The visitors should maintain silence, discipline and decorum, and cooperate with security personnel.
No entry/exit at SoudHa Metro stn
Bengaluru: With the Freedom Habba celebrations set to be held from 12 noon to 10 pm in front of the Vidhana Soudha during Independence Day on Saturday, the traffic police have made certain traffic arrangements. Entry and exit at Dr BR Ambedkar Metro Station/Vidhana Soudha Metro Station will be temporarily suspended from 10 am to 9.30 pm and the public has been advised to use the Cubbon Park Metro Station and the Sir M Visvesvaraya Metro Station (Central College). All types of vehicular movement from Ambedkar Road towards KR Circle and from KR Circle on Sheshadri Road towards Shivajinagar and Vasanth Nagar side via Ambedkar Road have been restricted. ENS