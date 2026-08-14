Bengaluru gears up for Freedom Habba, 18,000 register for event

BENGALURU: All arrangements have been made for the Freedom Habba to be held in Bengaluru on August 15, said Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao on Thursday. Addressing the media, Rao said the event is being organised for the public in front of Vidhana Soudha and all arrangements have been made. Several programmes will be organised with the objective of enabling citizens to celebrate Independence Day, he said.

A colourful Independence Day parade, featuring around 25 contingents/art troupes representing India’s diverse cultures, regions of Karnataka and various professions, will be held. It will feature folk performances, music and cultural programmes.

A children’s mela will create awareness about India’s freedom struggle while making learning an enjoyable experience. “A tour of Vidhana Soudha will be organised for children. Groups of 20-25 people will be taken on a 15-minute guided tour,” he said and added that India’s cultural diversity will be celebrated through musical performances in Kannada and other Indian languages. An evening concert will conclude with a mass singing performance by the public.