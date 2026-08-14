Brakes on off-roading events on I-Day weekend in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The forest department has intensified ground staff patrol in and around forest patches in Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru to stop private estate owners and adventure companies from conducting off-road racing on August 14 and 15.
Ground activities intensified after Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Eshwar B Khandre issued orders to all panchayats and RDPR departments to ensure that no such activities take place.
The orders were issued on August 12, with the minister particularly mentioning a private organisation which is organising off-road adventure activity from Nelamanagala to Chikkamagaluru on August 15 and 16, 2026. The minister had noted that such activities include crossing rivers, climbing and descending hills and navigating through muddy roads.
In the order, Khandre also mentioned the risks involved, damage to roads in rural areas and the environment, including water bodies, during such activities. He said it also leads to a rise in air and water pollution. He directed the authorities to prevent such activities and said legal action will be taken against those indulging in them, as per rules.
In other cases, through social media, the organisers have invited adventure enthusiasts to join eco-drives to rural locations near Bhadra, Kudremukh and Nagarahole Tiger Reserve in Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu.
An official from Jungle Lodges and Resorts explained that there is nothing called “eco-drive”. “It is dirt racing given a different name. No commercial activity can take place even in private estates near forest areas without permission from the forest department, panchayat and police,” he said.
Kiran S, an organiser of an eco-freedom and drive near Bhadra, said the event was taking place in a private estate, and applications for permissions were filed. He said it was not dirt racing, but an eco-drive within the 1500-acre estate premises.
Forest department officials said there have been instances in the past when announcements were made for activities in private land, but the pathway drawn is through forests and agricultural lands acquired on rent. No activities or vehicles are being allowed.
Last year, in a similar case, when permission was denied, the company had approached the High Court, where the application was cancelled. This year, all precautionary measures are being taken in advance so no drives are held without permissions.
The forest boundary and its buffer area has been clearly demarcated and staffers are being stationed at all locations. Permission is required even for gatherings around forest areas, the official said.