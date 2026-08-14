Brakes on off-roading events on I-Day weekend in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The forest department has intensified ground staff patrol in and around forest patches in Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru to stop private estate owners and adventure companies from conducting off-road racing on August 14 and 15.

Ground activities intensified after Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Eshwar B Khandre issued orders to all panchayats and RDPR departments to ensure that no such activities take place.

The orders were issued on August 12, with the minister particularly mentioning a private organisation which is organising off-road adventure activity from Nelamanagala to Chikkamagaluru on August 15 and 16, 2026. The minister had noted that such activities include crossing rivers, climbing and descending hills and navigating through muddy roads.

In the order, Khandre also mentioned the risks involved, damage to roads in rural areas and the environment, including water bodies, during such activities. He said it also leads to a rise in air and water pollution. He directed the authorities to prevent such activities and said legal action will be taken against those indulging in them, as per rules.

In other cases, through social media, the organisers have invited adventure enthusiasts to join eco-drives to rural locations near Bhadra, Kudremukh and Nagarahole Tiger Reserve in Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu.