CM DK Shivakumar takes leaf out of Siddaramaiah’s playbook, with appointment of Dalit Muzrai minister

BENGALURU: The appointment of a Dalit, KS Basavanthappa, as Muzrai minister, is a continuation of former CM Siddaramaiah’s Ahinda connect. The Mayakonda MLA has been allocated the Muzrai, Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water portfolio.

The choice of a Dalit as Muzrai minister is symbolic, representing the Congress party’s commitment to traditionally oppressed communities. The portfolio gives the minister control over Hindu temples and religious endowments.

Though Ahinda (Kannada acronym for backward classes and others) is not a generic Congress inheritance, Siddaramaiah had nurtured the communities over many years. He had turned the portfolio into a political instrument, giving it to Srinivasa Prasad and later Rudrappa Lamani, both Dalits, establishing a precedent and going against his party’s traditional Vokkaliga-Lingayat power base.

Siddaramaiah did not stop at symbolism -- he also brought in policy changes for social justice and Ahinda welfare, pushed for OBC sub-categorisation and built on loyalty over the years. Lamani, once in the Muzrai chair, used the post to institute Dalit archaka training in Agama schools, bringing in changes on who could perform priestly functions.