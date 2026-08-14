Congress MLA G S Patil elected Karnataka Assembly Speaker

BENGALURU: Congress MLA Gurupadagouda Sanganagouda Patil was elected Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Friday.

Popularly known as G S Patil, his name was proposed by Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and seconded by Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara.

Pro-tem Speaker T B Jayachandra, who presided over the proceedings, declared Patil elected after a voice vote.

The Opposition BJP and JD(S) boycotted the Speaker election.

The post fell vacant following the resignation of U T Khader ahead of his induction into the Shivakumar-led Council of Ministers on June 3.

Patil is a four-time MLA from the Ron Assembly constituency in Gadag district.