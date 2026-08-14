Karnataka Cabinet approves Public Places & Access Bill, sets stage for political storm

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government’s move to bring in the Karnataka State Public Places and Access Regulation Bill, 2026, is set to add a fresh political flashpoint to the ongoing monsoon session of legislature. Thursday’s cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, approved the proposed Bill and legislation that seeks to establish a legal framework to regulate organised programmes, processions and other activities in public spaces, potentially making prior permission mandatory for such events.

“The Bill will be introduced in the ongoing session for the debate. The proposed legislation is not aimed at RSS, it will be applicable to all organisations, including the Congress party,” a cabinet minister informed TNIE.

Though the proposed law is projected as a measure applicable to organisations and events using public spaces, especially educational institutions, including government and aided schools and colleges, its timing and the government’s earlier stand on RSS activities have made the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) the immediate focus of the political debate. The issue follows a controversy in Chittapur, where the RSS approached the Karnataka High Court after facing restrictions over a route march. The government has maintained that processions and large public gatherings require permission based on law-and-order considerations.