Karnataka: Khadi Tricolour loses lustre, workers in distress over Rs 150cr pending incentives

HUBBALLI: The Khadi Federation of Bengeri in Hubballi, the only BIS-certified flag making unit of India, has got a double blow this season.

While the Centre’s flag amendment policy has led to decline in its business in the last three years, the pending incentives for spinners and weavers by the state government has now reached Rs 150 crore.

The khadi federation members are now planning to approach the state government for release of the pending amount.

“We are seeking a meeting with Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to explain the issue of pending incentives and other related issues. There are duplicate khadi bhandars in the state, especially around Vidhana Soudha itself,” said Shivanand Mathapati, Secretary, Khadi Gramodyoga Samyukta Sangh (KKGSS).

This season they could sell flags only for `88 lakh against a target of `2 crore. The decline in sales has been caused by the Centre’s amendment to the Flag Codes which has allowed non-khadi tricolours to be used. Khadi flags are heavy and costlier than polyester flags, leading to drop in sales.

“The government should encourage use of khadi flags and other material. The State Government has to clear the pending incentives which will boost the morale of spinners and weavers in the state,” Mathapati added.

The government has appointed khadi board officers in each district to prevent duplication of khadi materials in the market. “The government should encourage people to use khadi more,” Mathapati said.

The khadi federation has been making national flags in all sizes for many decades. The flags made by women workers in the Hubballi unit are used at Parliament buildings, Rashtrapati Bhavan and embassy buildings of India across the world. Indian merchant ships also use khadi tri-colours on their vessels.