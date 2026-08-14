Karnataka maintains dominance among India’s startup hubs

MANGALURU: Karnataka has emerged as one of India’s strongest startup hubs with 24,026 – around 10% of the total startup organisations recognised under the Startup India initiative.

The startup organisations in the state have generated more than 2.58 lakh direct jobs and attracted more than Rs 6,218 crore in venture capital investments during the past five years, says data tabled in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The figures furnished by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) underline Karnataka’s dominance in India’s innovation ecosystem. Of the state’s recognised startups, more than 11,400 have at least one woman director or partner, reflecting the growing inclusion of women entrepreneurs.

Karnataka has also emerged as the biggest beneficiary of several flagship Startup India schemes. Under the Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS), Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) supported by the Centre, Rs 6,218.65 crore was invested in 295 startups in Karnataka between 2021 and 2025.

Nationally, India has 2,40,092 DPIIT-recognised startups as of June 30, 2026. Karnataka alone accounts for about 10% of them.