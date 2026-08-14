Karnataka: Teacher awarded 25-year jail term for raping minor

KALABURAGI: A special POCSO court in Kalaburagi on Tuesday convicted a private school teacher for sexually assaulting a minor girl and awarded a sentence of 25 years of imprisonment and Rs 1 lakh fine, said a press release issued by special prosecutor Shantaveer Tuppad on Thursday.

Tuppad’s press release said the accused, Hajimalang, gave tuition to the students of his class after the school hours and asked some of them to stay back in the night.

In May 2024, he asked the girl to meet him in a room in the school building and raped her multiple times. He also threatened her, saying he would not let her pass in the examination if she revealed the episode to anyone.

However, the victim reported the incident to a female teacher, and a case was registered against Hajimalang in Yadrami police station. Kalaburagi Assistant Commissioner of Police Bindumani RN supervised the investigation and submitted the chargesheet to the Additional District and Sessions POCSO court.

Judge SL Chauhan heard the arguments from both the parties, examined the witnesses and pronounced the judgment on Tuesday. The judge also asked the Legal Services Authority to pay compensation of Rs 6 lakh to the victim within a month of the pronouncement of the judgment.