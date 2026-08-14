Only 12 of Karnataka’s 61 railway stations upgraded under Amrit Bharat scheme

CHITRADURGA: The pace of redevelopment of railway stations in Karnataka under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) appears slow, with only 12 of the 61 stations identified in the state having been completed so far.

In a written reply to an unstarred question raised by Rajya Sabha MP Mansoor Ali Khan on August 7, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that 1,340 railway stations across the country had been identified for development under the scheme. Of these, 261 stations have been completed, while works at the remaining stations are at various stages of execution, tendering and master planning.

In Karnataka, 61 stations have been identified under the scheme. They include Chitradurga, Davangere, Harihar, Hosapete, Ballari, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Hubballi, Vijayapura, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Hassan and Bengaluru Cantonment, among others.

The 12 stations where redevelopment works have been completed are Alnavar, Badami, Bagalkot, Bantwal, Dharwad, Gadag, Gokak Road, Hosapete, Koppal, Munirabad, Ranebennur and Subrahmanya Road.

Several major stations in the state are still undergoing substantial works. At Chitradurga railway station, works include a new station building, entrance porch, waiting hall, toilet and booking office. Improvement of the circulating area, parking facilities and amenities for Divyangjan are also part of the redevelopment plan, Vaishnaw said.