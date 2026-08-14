Outer Ring Road white topping to start in October

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Thursday directed officials to start white topping work on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) from October and engage with companies in the area to ensure 50% work-from-home arrangements so that the project can proceed without any hiccup.

The minster held a meeting with Chief Minister’s Economic Advisor L K Ateeq, GBA Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao, Special Commissioner Nitesh, DCP Shahil Bagla, B-SMILE Technical Director Prahlad, chief engineers, executive engineers and other officials to discuss the project.

The minister’s direction comes in the backdrop of a meeting with Outer Ring Road stakeholders for development of a 17-km stretch from Silk Board Junction to KR Puram for which the government has approved Rs 450 crore.

Byre Gowda also suggested that the officials make more use of internal roads to divert traffic and consult the Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA) and the Police Department before finalising the traffic-management measures.

The minister told officials to construct end-to-end footpaths of at least 3 metres width. “On side roads, footpaths can be up to 1.8 metres wide. Designated taxi/bus drop-off and pick-up points should be created and colour coding for them introduced at available buffer areas,” he said.

He also suggested removal of all encroachments from the roadside, identifying and removing transformers installed by private entities in public spaces and constructing bus bays on the main carriageway.