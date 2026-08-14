Polls to elect new Karnataka Speaker, Chairman today; BJP to boycott Speaker election

BENGALURU: Senior Congress legislators GS Patil and Saleem Ahmed filed their nominations on Thursday for the posts of Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and Chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council, respectively. The elections from the two posts will be held on Friday. While Patil is expected to be elected unopposed as Speaker to the Assembly, polls will be held for Council Chairman’s post, as the NDA has fielded PH Pujar.

Meanwhile, the BJP announced that it would boycott the election to pick the Speaker. Leader of Opposition in Assembly R Ashoka said that the BJP would continue to treat the Speaker’s chair with due respect once the election is over. “This is not a protest against the chair - it is a protest against the Congress letterhead and against this dictatorial attitude,” he said.

Ashok said the House holds sovereignty and its members have the right to elect their own presiding officer. But, he alleged, the Congress had unconstitutionally named its chosen candidate for Speaker on its own party letterhead even before the House could vote.

He accused the Congress of usurping the sovereignty of the House by starting this new practice of announcing the Speaker’s name through a party list. Although the Speaker is meant to be elected by the House, he said, the choice had effectively already been made by the party— a practice he called anti-democratic.