Security guard among three held in Bengaluru, Kalaburagi over suspected links to Pakistan-based terror outfits

BENGALURU/KALABURAGI: Three men have been arrested in Bengaluru and Kalaburagi for suspected links to Pakistan-based terror outfits.

While a 23-year-old man from West Bengal, who was working as a security guard in Bengaluru, was arrested for alleged links with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), two people from Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh, working at a slaughterhouse on the outskirts of Kalaburagi, were arrested on charges of maintaining contact with alleged terrorists through social media.

The security guard, Asaful Mallik, had made voice calls to a TTP member and sent him audio recordings, the Hebbagodi police said.

Mallik from North 24 Parganas, was residing near APC Circle in Jigani. He was working as a security guard in a private firm in the Bommasandra Industrial Area.

The police made the arrest on Tuesday based on a tip from an informant. “During interrogation, the accused said that he was angry with the Pakistan Army over what he believed were their atrocities against mosques and people in Pakistan.