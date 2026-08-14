Karnataka

Senior Congress leader Salim Ahmed elected as Karnataka Legislative Council chairman

Pro-tem Chairman Puttanna announced that 38 members voted in favour of Ahmed, while 30 voted against him.
Senior Congress leader and member of the Legislative Council Salim Ahmed
Senior Congress leader and member of the Legislative Council Salim AhmedPhoto \ Express
Express News Service
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BENGALURU: Senior Congress leader and Legislative Council member Salim Ahmed was elected Chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council on Friday.

Pro-tem Chairman Puttanna announced that 38 members voted in favour of Ahmed, while 30 voted against him.

The election followed several proposals for the post. Congress member B K Hariprasad first proposed Ahmed’s name, which was supported by Leader of the House Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah. Members N S Bosaraju, Manjunath Bhandari, A Nagaraj Yadav and Ivan D’Souza also proposed his name. Vinay Karthik Prakash, Vasanth Kumar, Dr D Thimmaiah and F H Jakkappa Navar seconded the proposals.

Opposition Leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy proposed P H Pujar for the post, with JD(S) member S L Bhojegowda seconding the proposal.

Of the seven proposals received, five were in favour of Ahmed. The proposals were put to a vote, following which Ahmed was declared elected after securing a majority.

Leader of the House Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Opposition Leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and Congress member B K Hariprasad escorted Ahmed to the Chairman’s chair and congratulated him.

Congratulating Ahmed, Hariprasad said he had begun his political journey as a student leader in 1983 and had risen to become Chairman of the Council. He also said former Chairman Basavaraj Horatti was requested to resign by Chief Minister D K Shivakumar in view of the numbers in the House.

"There were option to move a no confidence motion or appealing Horatti resign and CM told that we (Congress) should ask Horatti to offer his resignation," he said in the House.

Opposition members S L Bhoje Gowda and C R Ravi also congratulated Ahmed and urged him to take the Opposition into confidence and ensure impartiality during discussions and proceedings in the House.

Karnataka Legislative Council
Salim Ahmed

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