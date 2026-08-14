Women’s shelters across Karnataka to get better health, nutrition, digital record systems

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Women’s Commission is pushing for improved basic facilities, healthcare and safety measures at women’s shelters and reception centres across the state, said Commission chairperson Dr Nagalakshmi Chowdhary.

During her third visit to a state women’s shelter in Bengaluru, Chowdhary reviewed the facilities and the health and living conditions of residents. She said noticeable improvements had been made following directions issued during her earlier inspections.

The shelter had earlier faced complaints over the lack of drinking water, hot water and television facilities, besides allegations of harassment by staff. Officials were subsequently directed to address these concerns.

The centre currently has 39 residents, of whom 31 are facing mental health-related issues. The Commission has directed authorities to give greater attention to their health and nutritional needs.