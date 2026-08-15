22 personnel to receive service medals in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The government will honour 22 personnel from Karnataka Police, Fire and Emergency Services and Home Guards and Civil Defence departments with service medals on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day.

The list includes 18 police personnel, of whom one has been selected for the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) and 17 for the Medal for Meritorious Service (MMS).

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Central Crime Branch) HN Dharmendra has been selected for the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service. Two personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services – Regional Fire Officer Shivakumar Swamy H M and Assistant Fire Station Officer Basavaraju M – have been selected for the MSM.

Similarly, two Home Guards and Civil Defence personnel – Senior Platoon Commander Meerasab Maboob Sabmulla and Platoon Commander Raghavendram – have been selected for the MMS.