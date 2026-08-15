22 personnel to receive service medals in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The government will honour 22 personnel from Karnataka Police, Fire and Emergency Services and Home Guards and Civil Defence departments with service medals on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day.
The list includes 18 police personnel, of whom one has been selected for the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) and 17 for the Medal for Meritorious Service (MMS).
Assistant Commissioner of Police (Central Crime Branch) HN Dharmendra has been selected for the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service. Two personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services – Regional Fire Officer Shivakumar Swamy H M and Assistant Fire Station Officer Basavaraju M – have been selected for the MSM.
Similarly, two Home Guards and Civil Defence personnel – Senior Platoon Commander Meerasab Maboob Sabmulla and Platoon Commander Raghavendram – have been selected for the MMS.
17 cops to get MMS
Sara Fathima, SP, Railways, Bengaluru
Thomas Mathew PM, Commandant, 9th Battalion, KSRP, Bengaluru,
T Mahadev, ACP, Southeast Traffic Sub-Division, Bengaluru City.
Pramanand P Ghodke, DySP , Raichur District
K Shanmuga Varma, Inspector, Police Training School, Mysuru
Bavuddin Rukmuddin Gaddekhar, Inspector, Malmaruti PS, Belagavi City
Guruprasad Gopal Nayak, Inspector, CID, Bengaluru
Nayeem M, Reserve Police Inspector, Lok Bhavan, Bengaluru
Srinivasa M, SI, KP Agrahara Police Station,
Mahadevaswamy, Head Constable, Vidhana Soudha Security
Mariya Joseph Dinesh Kumar, Head Constable, KSRP
Jnanadev Naval Tarase, Special ARSI, 3rd Battalion, KSRP, Bengaluru
Chandrashekar G Chikkanavar, SRHC, 4th Battalion, B’luru
Abdul Kamal Abdul Hameed,
Head Constable, Tarikere Sub-Division, C’magaluru
Nagesh Manchayya, APC, CID, Bengaluru
SA Manohar, Police Constable, Hunsur Town Police Station, Mysuru District
Abdul Rabbani, Armed Police Constable, Chikkamagaluru