Karnataka

22 personnel to receive service medals in Karnataka

The list includes 18 police personnel: one selected for the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service and 17 for Meritorious Service.
A mass singing of Vande Mataram was organised on Friday at the Subsidiary Training Centre (STC) at Border Security Force (BSF) Bengaluru as part of the nationwide commemoration of 150 years of the national song. The programme was organised under the directions of the union Ministry of Home Affairs and the BSF headquarters
A mass singing of Vande Mataram was organised on Friday at the Subsidiary Training Centre (STC) at Border Security Force (BSF) Bengaluru as part of the nationwide commemoration of 150 years of the national song. The programme was organised under the directions of the union Ministry of Home Affairs and the BSF headquartersPhoto | Express
Express News Service
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BENGALURU: The government will honour 22 personnel from Karnataka Police, Fire and Emergency Services and Home Guards and Civil Defence departments with service medals on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day.

The list includes 18 police personnel, of whom one has been selected for the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) and 17 for the Medal for Meritorious Service (MMS).

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Central Crime Branch) HN Dharmendra has been selected for the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service. Two personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services – Regional Fire Officer Shivakumar Swamy H M and Assistant Fire Station Officer Basavaraju M – have been selected for the MSM.

Similarly, two Home Guards and Civil Defence personnel – Senior Platoon Commander Meerasab Maboob Sabmulla and Platoon Commander Raghavendram – have been selected for the MMS.

17 cops to get MMS

Sara Fathima, SP, Railways, Bengaluru

Thomas Mathew PM, Commandant, 9th Battalion, KSRP, Bengaluru,

T Mahadev, ACP, Southeast Traffic Sub-Division, Bengaluru City.

Pramanand P Ghodke, DySP , Raichur District

K Shanmuga Varma, Inspector, Police Training School, Mysuru

Bavuddin Rukmuddin Gaddekhar, Inspector, Malmaruti PS, Belagavi City

Guruprasad Gopal Nayak, Inspector, CID, Bengaluru

Nayeem M, Reserve Police Inspector, Lok Bhavan, Bengaluru

Srinivasa M, SI, KP Agrahara Police Station,

Mahadevaswamy, Head Constable, Vidhana Soudha Security

Mariya Joseph Dinesh Kumar, Head Constable, KSRP

Jnanadev Naval Tarase, Special ARSI, 3rd Battalion, KSRP, Bengaluru

Chandrashekar G Chikkanavar, SRHC, 4th Battalion, B’luru

Abdul Kamal Abdul Hameed,

Head Constable, Tarikere Sub-Division, C’magaluru

Nagesh Manchayya, APC, CID, Bengaluru

SA Manohar, Police Constable, Hunsur Town Police Station, Mysuru District

Abdul Rabbani, Armed Police Constable, Chikkamagaluru

Independence Day

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