Anganwadi roof plaster collapses in Karnataka, four kids injured

CHINTAMANI(CKIKKABALLAPUR): The cement plaster of the roof of an Anganwadi centre at Doddabommanahalli village in Chintamani taluk collapsed on Friday, injuring four children and the Anganwadi worker. One of the children was admitted as an inpatient, a source said.

The incident occurred when the children were sitting inside the Anganwadi centre and engaged in their usual activities. The cement plaster suddenly peeled off from the roof, injuring the children.

The injured children have been identified as Shanvi, Ritiksha, Jeevika and Diya. Anganwadi worker Bhagyamma was also injured. All the injured were immediately shifted to Chintamani Government Hospital for treatment.

The Anganwadi building is over 25 years old. The roof collapse has raised concerns over the safety of children attending classes. Fortunately, a major tragedy was averted.

Soon after receiving information about the incident, the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) of the Women and Child Development Department visited the hospital and enquired about the health of the injured children.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Chikkaballapur zilla panchayat chief executive officer Naveen Y Bhat said instructions had already been issued to all Anganwadi centres to inspect their buildings and submit reports on their condition.