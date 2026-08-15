BSNL plans wider 4G network in Karnataka villages, towns

BENGALURU: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited’s (BSNL) Karnataka circle on Friday announced a host of digital initiatives to commemorate the country’s 80th year of independence.

This includes better 4G coverage in the rural areas and small towns in the entire country, including Karnataka. For this, the telecom service provider has ordered around 26,300 Base Transceiver Stations (BTSs) for deployment in villages and towns.

While the company tries to enable access to 4G network, it maintains that its existing network infrastructure is built on a technology pack that is upgradable to 5G, and is fully indigenous.

“We do not want the rural public to face any digital divide. I want to thank the state government for giving us the land to set up our infrastructure to expeditiously target coverage to villages,” said BSNL Karnataka circle’s Chief General Manager Sukumaran NK.

BSNL has partnered with Polycab to set up the material infrastructure of its network. The latter’s Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) section will deploy telecom and network equipment for the former, through what is being deemed as a hardware-as-a-service (HaaS) model.