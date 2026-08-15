ISRO announces re-entry of LVM3-M5

BENGALURU: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday announced the re-entry of the upper stage (C25) of the Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LVM3) into the atmosphere on July 30, 2026. It was launched on November 2, 2025 from Sriharikota.

With this, ISRO marked the 5th operational flight of LVM3, it injected the CMS-03 communication satellite into its intended Geostationary Transfer Orbit (GTO) with a perigee at 170 km and apogee at 29970 km.

After the spacecraft injection, the upper stage was passivated to limit any risks of accidental break-up and left in a highly elliptical, 21 deg inclined GTO. It was routinely tracked by the US Space Command, the International Designator 2025-249A and ISRO’s System for Safe and Sustainable Space Operations Management.

The Multi Object Tracking Radar at Sriharikota was also engaged to track the object wherever feasible, till a few orbits before its re-entry, the ISRO team said.

The most probable impact time was estimated to be around 12:08 UTC, 30 July 2026, in the Atlantic Ocean. Only a few elements like gas bottles, nozzle, and tanks, which are made of materials with very high melting points, were expected to survive the intense aero-thermal heating during the re-entry, the ISRO teams added.