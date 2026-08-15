Karnataka Bill proposes up to 2-year jail, Rs 1 lakh fine for unauthorised use of public property

BENGALURU: The state government has proposed stringent regulations against unauthorised use of government premises and public property by private individuals, organisations, associations and societies, attracting imprisonment of up to two years and a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.
The Karnataka Regulation of Use of Government Premises and Public Property Bill, 2026, to be tabled in the ongoing Assembly session, proposes sweeping powers that a police officer not below the rank of sub-inspector may arrest the offender without warrant.
Offences under Bill non-bailable
All offences under the Karnataka Regulation of Use of Government Premises and Public Property Bill would be cognisable and non-bailable.
The first-time unauthorised use or violation of conditions could attract imprisonment of up to two years and a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh, or both. A second or subsequent offence could attract imprisonment of up to three years and a fine of up to Rs 2 lakh.
Continuing violations could invite an additional fine of up to Rs 5,000 per day after conviction. Any use of government or public properties without permission would be treated as trespass and will be punishable under the proposed law.
The jurisdictional deputy commissioner and superintendent of police, besides other officers authorised by the government, are competent authorities to exercise the powers under legislation.
A procession by a group of over 10 people passing on public property with a common objective, accompanied by music or otherwise, political party processions, religious gatherings, social organisation events and route marches will be under the Act’s ambit.
Marriage and funeral processions, unorganised gatherings, commuting for education, sports, leisure, recreation and similar purposes are excluded from its definition.
Appeal mechanism
A person aggrieved by an order of the competent authority can appeal to the commissioner of the division concerned within 30 days. The appellate authority can confirm, modify or set aside the order after providing an opportunity to be heard.
The government cited unauthorised mass gatherings and congregations, resulting in accidents and stampede-like situations in Karnataka, as one of the reasons for bringing in legislation. The government said it is seeking to bring uniformity of rules and procedures governing the use of public property across the state