Karnataka Bill proposes up to 2-year jail, Rs 1 lakh fine for unauthorised use of public property

BENGALURU: The state government has proposed stringent regulations against unauthorised use of government premises and public property by private individuals, organisations, associations and societies, attracting imprisonment of up to two years and a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.

The Karnataka Regulation of Use of Government Premises and Public Property Bill, 2026, to be tabled in the ongoing Assembly session, proposes sweeping powers that a police officer not below the rank of sub-inspector may arrest the offender without warrant.

Offences under Bill non-bailable

All offences under the Karnataka Regulation of Use of Government Premises and Public Property Bill would be cognisable and non-bailable.

The first-time unauthorised use or violation of conditions could attract imprisonment of up to two years and a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh, or both. A second or subsequent offence could attract imprisonment of up to three years and a fine of up to Rs 2 lakh.

Continuing violations could invite an additional fine of up to Rs 5,000 per day after conviction. Any use of government or public properties without permission would be treated as trespass and will be punishable under the proposed law.