Karnataka BJP targets Zameer over flag letter

BENGALURU: Opposition BJP members created a ruckus in the Assembly over minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan’s letter on not taking part in the Independence Day flag hoisting ceremony in Vijayanagara district, of which he is in-charge.

They demanded that Chief Minister DK Shivakumar remove the minister who is “refusing to hoist the tricolour”.

BJP MLA Sunil Kumar, who raised the issue in the Assembly on Friday, pointed out to Zameer’s letter where the latter had stated that he has no time to hoist the flag on Independence Day. “It’s an honour for any minister to hoist the flag on such special days. But Zameer is not willing to take it up citing he has no time,’’ he asked.

When DCM DR G Parameshwara clarified that Zameer has health issues, Sunil said like the time when pro-Pakistan slogans were raised inside Vidhana Soudha, the government is defending Zameer.

Former DCM Dr CN Ashwath Narayana said by refusing to hoist the flag, Zameer not just insulted the national flag, but also the country.