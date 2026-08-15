Karnataka halts BPL card revision amid complaints

BENGALURU: The state government has temporarily halted revision of BPL cards amid complaints of removal of many eligible beneficiaries.

The Centre had flagged more than 7.76 lakh BPL cards in Karnataka as potentially ineligible, prompting the state to launch a verification exercise.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Rizwan Arshad told reporters here on Friday that officials have been directed to keep the revision process on hold in view of complaints that beneficiaries within the prescribed income limit are being removed from the BPL list.

He said the department will complete the e-KYC exercise before determining the ineligible BPL cards. Beneficiaries of around 2.65 crore cards are yet to get their e-KYC done in the state. He urged the beneficiaries to get the e-KYC exercise done by September end.