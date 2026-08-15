Karnataka HC: SC/ST panel has no power to decide land title disputes

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court declared that the Karnataka State Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Commission has no power to decide disputes over the title or status of immovable property.

Also, the commission cannot declare land to be forest or non-forest land, and order deletion of entries of the forest department from revenue records and order mutation or transfer of khata.

Such power does not arise merely because the person coming to the commission belongs to a scheduled caste or scheduled tribe, the court added.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order while allowing the petition filed by the Revenue department and others, challenging the order dated May 18, 2023, passed by the commission.