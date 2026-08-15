KPSC eyes UPSC model, wants to fast-track results

“An unanimous decision was taken at the meeting to function in alignment with the government’s vision by adopting UPSC-style transparency, modern technology, and a fast-track recruitment framework to select eligible candidates swiftly,” read a statement released by the Commission.

Immediately after recruitment exams conclude, OMR answer sheets will be scanned using scanning machines available in respective districts and uploaded to the KPSC’s official website. The system will allow candidates to verify their own OMR answer sheets seamlessly. Measures will also be taken to publish results within one week of the exam’s completion.

Aspirants cautioned

KPSC, as part of an advisory, urged job aspirants not to succumb to inducements or rumours and rely strictly on official information.