New CSR policy on the anvil to develop panchayat schools: Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the government is set to roll out a new Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) utilisation policy and stated that three schools will be developed at each panchayat headquarters.

He stated this before the Legislative Council during his first address as chief minister to the council, where he sought “cooperation” from members for development of the state.

He said that to arrest the migration of rural population to urban areas and cities for education of their children, schools will be developed at the panchayat level.

“There is a CSR grant of Rs 8,000 crore. Everything is being misused. It has come to my notice that 50 per cent of the amount is being collected back in cash. To provide good education and employment to everyone in the state, the government is planning to bring a new CSR policy to make good use of this grant,” he said.

He added that the companies themselves select schools and use CSR funds to develop them. “We will give a list of 2,000 schools across Karnataka. The government will allot 3 to 5 acres at the panchayat level and come up with a plan; the companies will have to just develop three schools by pumping in Rs 10-15crore and can maintain them and even name them,” he said.