Offered Dy Speaker’s post, Mankal Vaidya not too keen

BHATKAL(UTTARA KANNADA): The Congress high command has offered Mankal Vaidya the post of Deputy Speaker, but the Bhatkal MLA, upset with not getting a ministerial berth, is not willing to accept the post, saying he wants to be near his voters.

The Deputy Speaker’s position is meant to pacify Vaidya, even as Congress cadres from the Uttara Kannada district Congress are angry with the party top leadership for not making him a minister. The Deputy Speaker’s post fell vacant after AS Ponnanna was appointed political secretary.

A close Vaidya associate said, “AICC General Secretary Randeep Surjewala called him on Wednesday and asked him to accept the post. He initially rejected the offer, but was asked to reconsider his decision. Vaidya had said he would reply by Thursday, but has not decided till now.”

It is learnt that Vaidya expressed his apprehension that Deputy Speaker being a constitutional position will not allow him to spend enough time with people from his constituency. “Once he accepts it, he will have to abide by the rules, and will not be able to hold Jana Samparka Sabhas and other initiatives. That is why he has refused the post. But as the party is still insisting, he might accept the post,” said a person close to him.

A few Bhatkal Congress workers said Chief Minister DK Shivakumar too called up Vaidya and gave Vaidya more time to decide. The MLA too knows that if he refuses the offer, he will not make it to the cabinet.

Vaidya was ports and fisheries minister and district in-charge in the previous Siddaramaiah government.