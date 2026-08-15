Priyank and Ashoka in war of words over RSS

BENGALURU: Home Minister Priyank Kharge took a dig at Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka over the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

“Opposition leader Shri @RAshokaBJP said, “If you stand up to RSS, you will not be able to leave your house.” What is the meaning behind these threatening words? Is RSS a terrorist organization? Are they underworld mafia who finish off those who question them? Is it possible that there is a group of RSS criminals who are making such threats, Ashok? (sic)” he posted on X.

“I have constitutional protection for coming out of my house, I have the moral courage given by Babasaheb (B R Ambedkar) for speaking freely. It is not Savarkar’s blood that flows in me to fear your RSS’s big sticks, ours is Ambedkar’s blood... Ambedkar gave courage, not fear,” Kharge said.