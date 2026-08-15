Priyank and Ashoka in war of words over RSS

BENGALURU: Home Minister Priyank Kharge took a dig at Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka over the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
“Opposition leader Shri @RAshokaBJP said, “If you stand up to RSS, you will not be able to leave your house.” What is the meaning behind these threatening words? Is RSS a terrorist organization? Are they underworld mafia who finish off those who question them? Is it possible that there is a group of RSS criminals who are making such threats, Ashok? (sic)” he posted on X.
“I have constitutional protection for coming out of my house, I have the moral courage given by Babasaheb (B R Ambedkar) for speaking freely. It is not Savarkar’s blood that flows in me to fear your RSS’s big sticks, ours is Ambedkar’s blood... Ambedkar gave courage, not fear,” Kharge said.
Hitting back at Priyank with a post tagging an old video clip, Ashoka asked the minister to recall the words he used in the past at a public meeting. “ ‘If the Kharge family decides, BJP workers will not even be allowed to set foot in Kalaburagi district!’ Is this the speech of those who are bleeding from the blood of the great humanist Ambedkar, who gave the country a constitution and equal fundamental rights to every citizen?” he asked.
“Isn’t this the language used by the underworld mafia? In Father Quota, just because you became the Home Minister, did you think that you were greater than Babasaheb Ambedkar? Doesn’t Ambedkar’s constitution apply in Kalaburagi? Don’t BJP workers there get the fundamental rights given by the constitution?” Ashoka said.